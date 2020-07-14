The new Pop Up Arts Shop at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) for July features Karen Rollefson of Ziba Cards, Jewelry, and Luxe.
Rollefson is an Atlanta native who has been creating for several years, but just in the last few years took her creativity and made it her full-time job. She started with creating greeting cards by taking a class and it took off from there. She regularly donates cards to causes/people where they can be used as a way to spread joy. The jewelry pieces are made with different images under a glass cabochon.
Rollefson is also active in art shows all around the area. Her website is at www.zibacards.com.
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums. Be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they’re gone.The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787.
