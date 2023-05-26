The Rouse Foundation recently hosted its 21st Annual Healthy Heart Essay Scholarship for high school seniors in Carroll, Douglas and Haralson counties. The theme this year was “Educating Your Mind to Love your Heart.”
The 2023 winners selected by the judges are:
• The first place scholarship for $500 was awarded to Kyleigh Smith of Carrollton High School.
• The second place scholarship for $300 was awarded to Ethan Sayles of Chapel Hill High School.
• The third place scholarship for $200 was awarded to Haley Duncan of Carrollton High School.
