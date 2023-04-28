Habitat

Two well-known musicians will headline the third annual “Harmonies for Homes” concert to be held on Sunday, Oct. 8 benefiting Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta. The concert will be held for the first time at the beautiful outdoor City Green amphitheater in Sandy Springs.

The singer-songwriter event will feature renowned artist, Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls, and guitarist and singer, David Ryan Harris.

