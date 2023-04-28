Two well-known musicians will headline the third annual “Harmonies for Homes” concert to be held on Sunday, Oct. 8 benefiting Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta. The concert will be held for the first time at the beautiful outdoor City Green amphitheater in Sandy Springs.
The singer-songwriter event will feature renowned artist, Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls, and guitarist and singer, David Ryan Harris.
Emily Saliers is one half of the Grammy Award-winning folk rock music duo, Indigo Girls, along with Amy Ray. Over the years, they have sold over 15 million albums worldwide, as well as earned six Grammy nominations. In 1989, they were nominated for Best New Artist and took home the Grammy for Best Contemporary Folk Album. Indigo Girls’ latest critically acclaimed album Look Long was released in the spring of 2020.
Saliers plays acoustic and electric guitars, as well as banjo, piano, mandolin, and ukulele. Saliers has written many of the Indigo Girls’ fan-favorite songs and concert standouts such as “Closer to Fine,” “Get Out the Map,” “Least Complicated,” “Power of Two,” and “Galileo” to name a few. A documentary about the 40-year journey of the Indigo Girls, “It’s Only Life After All,” intimately covering their lives as artists and activists, debuted to rave reviews at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.
David Ryan Harris is an American guitarist and singer based in Los Angeles, California. Born in Evanston, Illinois, Harris moved to Atlanta at a young age to launch his career. Harris has had a varied career as a musician.
He has been performing on stage since the 1980s when he served as the front man for the Atlanta rock group, Follow for Now. The band was given a record deal and released their self-titled in 1991. The band toured with such acts as Fishbone, HR of Bad Brains, Pearl Jam, Faith No More, and 24-7 Spyz. While Harris continues to promote his solo act, he can frequently be seen on stage performing with artists such as John Mayer, Dave Matthews, Santana, Sister Hazel, Better Than Ezra, and Collective Soul.
Guests should bring a chair or blanket and food truck selections and beverages will be available for purchase. This year’s concert is being presented by sponsor Bercher Homes. This event raises proceeds to support Habitat’s mission to continue building, refurbishing, and repairing homes for families in need in Cobb, Douglas, and Paulding counties.
