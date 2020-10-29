The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) recently announced the winners of its second annual Scarecrow Contest.
The contest is done in partnership with Keep Douglas County Beautiful.
The community was invited to be a part of the fun this year and channel their inner creativity. Scarecrows could reflect a mission, organization, business, or a family’s imagination and artistic talents.
The scarecrows will remain on display outside of the CAC through Oct. 31.
Scarecrows were judged on a combination of theme, presentation/appearance, and durability by a panel of judges. Bonus points were given to scarecrow displays that are made up of recyclable elements.
The Scarecrow Contest offered cash prizes for first, second, and third place.
This year’s winners are the following:
1st Place: Harvester Christian Academy
2nd Place: Baza-Fainn Productions LLC
3rd Place: HRC Engineering
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton St., in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
