Special to the sentinel
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County joins creative powers with the local Sweetwater Camera Club once every two years for the SCC Biennial Exhibit.
This year, the Sweetwater Camera Club exhibit will be displayed from Oct. 8 through Nov. 19 with a wide variety of photographic talent. The free opening reception will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 5-7 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Council, hosted by the Optimist Club of Douglas County.
Janet Newton, president of the Sweetwater Camera Club, pays tribute to hidden moments with “Knock Please” and “J Fern.”
Acclaimed photographer Stephen Armstrong flexes his lenses with a taste of event portraiture, honoring the celebrations of life, like in “Magical Hairspray.”
Atlanta billboard spotlighted artist Nicolette Dunn displays her crisp black and white “Aspens,” and Dawn Horrex uses her camera to play “Hide and Seek.”
Three photography enthusiasts will be awarded prizes in both Novice and Advanced at tonight’s reception.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County said it will follow government guidelines to ensure the safety and health of its members. The CAC asks those experiencing any symptom of illness such as cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell to not attend.
There will be sanitizer at the entrance and by the food; food and drinks will be displayed in a manner that requires little to no touching; masks are not required but highly recommended; there will be no more than 50 attendees at one time.
The Sweetwater Camera Club meets the second Thursday of each month. Doors open at 6 p.m. and meetings begin at 7 p.m. in Room 1 of the Douglasville Conference Center, 6700 Church St., in downtown Douglasville.
The purpose of SCC is to share and promote photography for enjoyment and recreation. This large enthusiastic group conducts monthly photo contests on different themes and presents expert photographers as guest speakers at each meeting, as well as opens doors to exhibit opportunities. The club presents a group show of recent works by its members every other year at the Cultural Arts Council.
To learn more on this organization, please visit www.sweetwatercameraclub.org
SCC reception host, the Douglas County Optimist Club, is an organization of community members helping our community thrive by promoting the success of children and helping those in need. The club meets the third Thursday of each month inside the Golden Corral Buffet & Grill restaurant on Douglas Boulevard.
The CAC, located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
