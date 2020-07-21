Persephone K. Shelton of The Shelton Law Firm LLC in Douglasville was honored by the Young Lawyers Division (YLD) of the State Bar of Georgia on June 12 during the organization’s Annual Meeting.
Shelton received the Award of Achievement for Service to the YLD for her work as a co-chair of the YLD Solo Practice/Small Firm Committee. The committee seeks to provide opportunities for and support to solo practitioners and young lawyers who work in small firms. Recognizing that the economy and many other factors contribute to young lawyers hanging their own shingles, this committee focuses on providing discounted continuing legal education programs, organizing networking events and creating projects aimed at sharpening the skills and increasing the success of active member participants.
The Georgia YLD is comprised of approximately 10,000 lawyers admitted to the State Bar of Georgia who are 36 years old or younger or who have been admitted to their first bar no more than five years.
The YLD has been strengthened over the years through guidance by the State Bar of Georgia, its Executive Committee and Board of Governors, the Supreme Court, and through dedicated service rendered by its members.
