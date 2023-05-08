The May Pop Up Arts Shop at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) features Laura Smith and her urban-landscape-inspired painting styles — everything from coasters to beautifully framed originals and prints.
Smith is from Quincy, Massachusetts, a blue-collar suburb on Boston’s south side.
She is a 1995 graduate of North Quincy High School where she excelled in music studies.
While enjoying creative outlets from an early age, she did not have formal art training. Smith moved to Carrollton, Georgia, in 1995 to pursue music studies at the now University of West Georgia.
She quickly switched her major to history and completed her studies in 2006 with an M.A. in History. She now resides in Carrollton with her husband and five children.
After picking up a paintbrush on a whim in 2017, Smith joined an acrylics group at the local recreation department.
She quickly discovered oil paint, a passion, and the rest is history. Smith enjoys the urban landscape, often painting alleys, bridges, and street scenes from her travels and childhood home. She enjoys tackling the perspectives, angles, and straight lines offered in the urban environment.
When painting, Smith’s favorite subjects usually include strong light and shadow patterns falling across abandoned buildings. Smith is a member of the National Oil & Acrylics Painters Society, the Booth Museum of Western Art’s Art Guild, and the Carrollton Artists Guild.
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums. Be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they’re gone! The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787.
