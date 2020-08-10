Stability Rebooted CEO and Counselor, Rebekah Reynolds, Operations Specialist, Donald McMorris and Chamber representatives celebrated their recent opening by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on July 23. They are located at 5833 Stewart Parkway, Suite 103 in Douglasville.
Stability Rebooted, LLC provides counseling services in managing all forms of addiction as well as the resolution of anger. Their certified counselors bring over a decade of professional experience in these fields.
Using therapeutic techniques in both one-on-one and group based sessions, Stability Rebooted's experienced clinicians are here to help manage client’s addiction and recover from overwhelming anger.
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated Rebekah and Donald, “Congratulations on your grand opening! We are thrilled you chose to locate your business in Douglas County and look forward to helping promote and support Stability Rebooted, LLC for many years.”
For more information about Stability Rebooted appointments, contact them at 470-532-1721 or visit www.stabilityrebooted.com. Follow them on Facebook at Stability Rebooted, LLC.
