Tiffany Stewart-Stanley, Douglas County chief of staff/assistant county administrator, is now a NACo Board of Directors member. Stewart-Stanley was elected President of the National Association of County Intergovernmental Relations Officials (NACIRO) at the National Association of Counties (NACo) Annual Conference on July 22, 2023. Stewart-Stanley previously served as Vice-President of the organization.
NACIRO is a professional organization of intergovernmental relations officials and county advocates, with members from across the United States representing counties to ensure federal policy benefits local governments. NACIRO is governed by a Board of Directors serving in their elected roles for two years. NACIRO is an affiliate of NACO and is allowed a representative on the Board of Directors.
