If you have a hot, somewhat dry, very sunny spot in your flower garden, then this is the perfect plant for you. No matter how hot it is in July, this is one garden plant that is still going strong. Stokes Asters, Stokesia laevis, is now in its third flush of blooms in my sunny garden. Because they are such hardy perennials, you need to lift and divide the plants about every 3-5 years to rejuvenate them.
When selecting your planting site, keep in mind that they will not tolerate consistently wet feet. Occasional moisture is fine so long as they don’t sit in water for long periods of time. And they don’t do well in clay soil that has not been amended. I don’t know of any other plant in my garden that requires so little attention while providing so much pleasure. Stokes Aster is a hardy perennial with a basal rosette of lance-shaped leaves that persist until frost. Growing up to 2 feet tall, the stems will have smaller, alternate leaves with a single flower at the end of the stalk. These leaves have no petioles, but sit directly on the stem. Sometimes, the basal rosette of leaves will remain green throughout the winter.
This southeastern native begins blooming as early as mid-May and continues blooming until late September or even into October. With a little judicial pruning, you can force a second and third flush of flowers before frost finally kills it back. Just keep an eye on the flowers. When the petals begin to look a bit puny or droopy, they will soon lose their petals and seeds will form. I notice that mine are ready to be pruned when the formerly purple center begins to ‘bulge’ slightly and turn slightly tan. That’s when I deadhead to force more blooms. The faintly fragrant Stokes Aster’s blooms can be 2-3 inches across and may be white, blue, purple, or lavender. Each flower can have as many as 20 ray flowers that are fused together surrounding the somewhat smaller disc flowers in the center.
Butterflies and other pollinators such as bumblebees; native bees (including Halictid bees); flies; moths & skippers; beetles and wasps are attracted by the nectar the flower produces. I have found these asters to be very easy to propagate. As the pollinators visit, they spread the pollen, allowing seeds to form. Seeds can be easily collected and strewn about, planted in cells to propagate, or just let nature do its thing and allow them to self-seed.
We started out with about 6 transplanted from my garden to the pollinator garden at Buffalo Creek. Now, 4 years later, we are thinning our asters and potting them for our plant sales. Each fall, I collect seeds from them and just scatter them around. You can also propagate by dividing the roots in early spring or late fall.
Stokes Asters are a very versatile flowering plant. Use them in a cottage garden, drought tolerant garden, pollinator garden, or native garden. They make great border plants, and also look wonderful in small groupings or mass plantings. Companion plants that look great and share common cultivation requirements are easy to find. I particularly like mine paired with Chrysopsis mariana, Maryland Goldenaster. It also pairs well with Liatris spicata (Dense Blazing Star), Echinacea purpurea (Purple Coneflower) Penstemon smallii (Small’s Beardtongue), Rudbeckia hirta (Black Eyed Susan), and Coreopsis verticillata (Whorled Coreopsis).
The list of native flowers that have similar growing requirements is extensive. You’ll have no problems finding something that will grow beautifully with your Stokes Asters.
