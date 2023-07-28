Stokes Aster

Stokes Aster by Carol Hight are shown.

If you have a hot, somewhat dry, very sunny spot in your flower garden, then this is the perfect plant for you. No matter how hot it is in July, this is one garden plant that is still going strong. Stokes Asters, Stokesia laevis, is now in its third flush of blooms in my sunny garden. Because they are such hardy perennials, you need to lift and divide the plants about every 3-5 years to rejuvenate them.

When selecting your planting site, keep in mind that they will not tolerate consistently wet feet. Occasional moisture is fine so long as they don’t sit in water for long periods of time. And they don’t do well in clay soil that has not been amended. I don’t know of any other plant in my garden that requires so little attention while providing so much pleasure. Stokes Aster is a hardy perennial with a basal rosette of lance-shaped leaves that persist until frost. Growing up to 2 feet tall, the stems will have smaller, alternate leaves with a single flower at the end of the stalk. These leaves have no petioles, but sit directly on the stem. Sometimes, the basal rosette of leaves will remain green throughout the winter.