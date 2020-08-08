Chasing after the blinking glow of fireflies on a warm, summer evening remains a favorite childhood memory for so many people — young, old and in between!
Growing up in rural Alabama, I spent many a hot summer night outside clutching a glass jar and waiting for the intermittent, random flash of yellow-green lights floating through my yard in the open field behind my home.
When I asked what those magical lights were, my mother responded with the tall tale, “They are fairies, dear!” After an hour of chasing and collecting “fairies,” I was shuttled off to bed clutching my jar of “fairies,” which I carefully placed on the table next to my bed.
I created magical fairy stories in my mind until I fell asleep. By morning my jar of sparkling fairies would be gone, and I was convinced they used their magic to escape back into their mystical, miniature world.
A firefly is a bioluminescent beetle that — like most winged beetles — has a hard covering that moves out of the way so the insect can move its wings and fly. This feature separates fireflies from other glowing but non-flying glowworm insects.
Fireflies have dedicated light organs that are located under their abdomens. The insects take in oxygen and, inside the light cells, combine it with a substance called luciferin to produce light that is virtually 100% energy efficient with almost no heat generated.
Firefly light is usually intermittent, and flashes in patterns that are unique to each species. Each blinking pattern is an optical signal that helps fireflies find potential mates. These optical signals are designed to call attention to their presence by potential mates.
But what about calling attention to potential predators? As counterintuitive as it may seem, research shows that the conspicuous flashing or glow that distinguishes most firefly species is yet another way to advertise their distastefulness and chemical weaponry.
Fireflies blood contains defense chemicals in their sticky, poisonous blood. When attacked, fireflies exude white beads of this defensive chemical when they feel threatened. Overtime, predators have learned that fireflies’ distinctive markings and flashes serve to broadcast “don’t mess with me!” warnings!
There are over 2,000 species of fireflies worldwide. In Georgia, we have 56 different species of fireflies, which is the most of any state in our country.
Fireflies inhabit every continent except Antarctica, with an estimated 2,000 species worldwide with around 125-plus species occurring in North America. Fireflies are not flies, or true bugs but rather they are beetles like ladybugs and June bugs.
To be in the firefly family (Lampyridae) the larvae must have the ability to glow, and the adults must have a hard head shield. The primary reason they flash or glow is to attract and communicate with potential mates.
Each species of firefly has a signature male flash pattern that his own female can recognize — and through different flash patterns can communicate alarm messages, female warning flashes, male rejection flashes, male competition flashes, and alarm or threat flashes in response to getting caught in spider webs, sticky sap, or falling into a bin of water.
Females also flash and glow, though they are not as showy in their display as the males. The female’s answering flash, which is usually shorter, paler, and simpler is typically very different from the male flash and does not advertise her presence to all males but rather is a demure response to her specific chosen male.
Timing is everything for fireflies: each species flashes and/or flies in a specific habitat at a specific time of the year and at a specific time of evening or day — including at a specific height from the ground and in a certain manner of flight.
Fireflies’ lives are governed by the relative amount of light and dark per day, with light ever increasing until the summer solstice, around June 21. Some species flash for only 20 minutes, some flash for an hour or two, with some flashing all night long! Should you misjudge, be it by a month or an hour, or should you find yourself standing in the wrong place, you may miss that entire species showing for the year.
Unfortunately, it is getting harder and harder to find fireflies each summer. The places where fireflies “thrive” — fields, forests, marshes, and mangroves — are being systematically destroyed as waves of development replace them with shopping malls, housing developments, and parking lots.
In fact, I have seen fewer fireflies in our yard over the past 20 years. That changed last week, when one evening I witnessed the fireflies flashing in my woodland garden. It was a grand site. With the firefly population continuing to dwindle, throughout our country and the world, I was thrilled to welcome them to back into my life.
Sadly, it may have been short lived as I have not seen them recently. In general, light pollution (excessive use of artificial light), loss of habitat, and pesticides are believed to be contributing to the reduced population of fireflies. If too much light surrounds their habitat, there is a chance that males and females won’t find each other during mating season. Less mating means fewer fireflies. High levels of commercial pesticides, meant to kill harmful insects, inevitably also kills beneficial insects such as fireflies.
Even mild insecticides, those used on residential lawns and gardens have a detrimental effect, cutting off the food supply of firefly larvae (e.g., their primary food supply being earthworms). Additionally, a commercial market has developed for “wild caught” fireflies. Fireflies are harvested en masse to extract their light-producing chemicals for research and commercial use.
The good news for us is that gardens make for a great firefly habitat and serve as an excellent replacement of their natural habitat. The most common firefly in our area — the Big Dipper firefly (Photinus pyralis) — readily adapts to a variety of habitats including the organic habitat of most gardens.
Gardens are meccas for the food that fireflies eat in their larval stage; snails, slugs, various insects, and worms. Fireflies spend up to 95% of their lives (1-2 years) in larval stages within the soil/mud/leaf litter of woods, gardens, and tall grasses. As adults, they only live 2-4 weeks. Once mating takes place, the females will lay eggs in many spots, but gardens offer an oasis with a source of moisture to support larval development in the soil.
When you rake and bag leaves for curbside pick-up, you are raking up firefly larvae and throwing them away. Instead, consider using paper bags to collect leaves, then wet them down and pile them in a shady area. Keep them moist/wet for 3-6 months to a year to attract snails and slugs, which are the preferred food for firefly larvae.
In spring, mound your bag compost in your garden then till it in. Repeat each year as it might take as long as 3-5 years, or if you’re lucky, as quick as that same year to attract fireflies in your garden. It is important to avoid the use of pesticides and lawn chemicals in your firefly “bed.” As the larvae mature into adult fireflies, remember to turn off outside lights to provide a perfect environment for firefly courtship!
Additional information/publications on horticulture can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension Website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension Office is available to assist: uge2097@ugs.edu or 770-9207224. For suggestions for future articles, you may also email douglasaskamaster gardener@gmail.com.
