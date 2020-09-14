The Sweetwater Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is joining the National DAR in urging Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution for Constitution Week held Sept. 17-23 of each year.
For years, the Sweetwater Chapter of DAR has participated in Constitution Day on Sept. 17 by passing out pocket copies of the U.S. Constitution at the Douglas County Courthouse.
Sweetwater DAR Regent Sue Carlton said that due to the pandemic, they won’t be outside the courthouse this year. However, she said the DAR will be at the Douglas County Public Library on Selman Drive next to the free books table Thursday passing out pocket copies of the Constitution.
“We are hopeful that the virus will soon be conquered and that we will be able to celebrate National Prayer Day, Veterans Day, and Wreaths Across America,” Carlton said.
The DAR initiated the observance in 1955, when the service organization petitioned Congress to dedicate Sept. 17-23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. Congress adopted the resolution and President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into law Aug. 2, 1956.
“There are two documents of paramount importance to American history: the Declaration of Independence, which forged our national identity, and the United States Constitution, which set forth the framework for the federal government that functions to this day,” said DAR President General Denise Doring VanBuren. “While Independence Day is a well-recognized and beloved national holiday, fewer people know about Constitution Week, an annual commemoration of the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life.”
The celebration’s goals are threefold: to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.
DAR has more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and severely foreign countries. For more information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org.
