The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) hit a record-breaking year at their annual Taste of Douglasville fundraiser.
Four awards were presented to food vendors that were judged by Chef Deebre Mitchell with West Georgia Technical College Culinary Department, Chef Steven Halliday from Gordon Food Services and Chef Latisha Johnson with Cupcakes by Design.
Best Entrée went to Gabe’s Downtown for their flavorful cajun egg roll, Best Dessert went to newcomer Frios Gourmet Pops for their caramel cheesecake gourmet pop, and Best Presentation went to Red Velvet Bistro.
After counting over 30,000 Taste of Douglasville tickets — The Hud food truck won Most Sold. 2023 was a record-breaking year for the Taste of Douglasville. The CAC said all categories of activities exceeded its goals — number of restaurants, sponsors, performers, arts and crafts booths, better living, Kid’s Korner booths and festival roamers with over 140 vendors.
The O’Neal Plaza stage was filled with entertainment ranging from African drumming to performances by The Fellowship Band. The Kids Korner in the alley between Courthouse Street and Church Street was filled with delighted youngsters, and there were browsing and shopping opportunities aplenty with jewelry, candles, clothing, and much more.
Services to consider for the future, from realtors to political leaders, from home repair to chiropractic care were all represented.
“Taste of Douglasville 2023 brought out a representative ‘taste’ of so many professions and occupations,” said Emily Lightner, CAC executive director. “The community participation, with a booth or as attendees was extensive.
It made for a civic highlight of the year and the largest Taste of Douglasville ever!
The community and venders have stated they can’t wait until next year.”
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
