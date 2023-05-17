Playing the title role in “The Will Rogers Follies” at Chapel Hill High School is one of the experiences that inspired Christopher Escobar’s career in film and theater.
Escobar and his wife, Nicole, daughter of famed organist Hector Olivera and who played the title role in “Oliver!,” were high school sweethearts and students of Sandra Chandler at Chapel Hill High School in Douglasville.
Following high school, both Christopher and Nicole pursued careers in the music and entertainment industry.
While Nicole earned a B.S. in Music Education and became an elementary school music teacher in Douglas County, Christopher obtained a B.A. in Film & Video as well as an M.A. in Moving Image Studies from Georgia State University.
After working in the film industry and earning multiple accolades along the way, Escobar purchased the historic Plaza Theatre in 2017. Opened in 1939, the Plaza Theatre is Atlanta’s oldest operating cinema, its only independent cinema, and now Atlanta’s only minority-owned cinema.
The Escobars stayed in touch with their high school choral director through the years, and recently found a way to team up for a unique entertainment experience.
Chandler and the Sweetwater Singers, a community choral group based in Douglasville, will present Walt Disney’s classic “Mary Poppins” at the Plaza Theater on May 20.
The movie will play on screen, but all vocals will be presented live for a blended experience for the audience. Caroline Watkins, a graduate of Young Harris College who has played Mary Poppins in a local Broadway production, will have the starring role. Ed Hogan, a renowned orchestrator from Carrollton, will bring the part of Bert to life.
“I have had the joy of remaining close to Chris and Nicole all these years,” said Chandler. “Chris told me one of the greatest joys of this project was getting to work together again. I could not agree more.”
Chandler, who has previously directed the Broadway version of “Mary Poppins,” is enthusiastic about directing the vocals for the movie version. “’Mary Poppins’ has been loved since 1964, and with the new movie ‘Mary Poppins Returns,’ children have a renewed interest in the story,” said Chandler. “This movie presentation with live vocals will appeal to all ages.”
The Sweetwater Singers, formerly named the Douglas County Chamber Singers, has performed for 22 years and includes around 50 members from many areas of west Georgia, including Douglas, Carroll, Paulding, and Cobb counties. Their most recent performance was John Rutter’s “Requiem,” and several members of the group will travel to London in June to perform the piece in St. Paul’s Cathedral with Rutter conducting.
Chandler serves as director of the Sweetwater Singers. She is well known regionally and throughout the country for her innovative programs. After a 30-year career teaching music at schools in Douglas County and Texas, she produced concerts in Carnegie Hall and in multiple European cities for MidAmerica Productions.
Escobar is equally excited about collaborating with his early mentor to create a unique experience for the community. “I believe the combination of live entertainment with the movie visuals will appeal to movie lovers and Broadway buffs alike. I look forward to hearing feedback from the audience.”
Escobar has many accolades under his belt, including being the longest-serving executive director for the Atlanta Film Society and being named “40 Under 40” and “CFO of the Year” by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. He has been featured in a variety of publications and on television. He has served on boards for Georgia Production Partnership, Plaza Theatre Foundation, Rialto Center for the Arts and Georgia State University’s College of the Arts.
The Sweetwater Singers will present two shows at the Plaza Theatre on Saturday May 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The theater is located at 1049 Ponce de Leon Avenue, NE, in Atlanta. Tickets are $15 for the matinee and $20 for the evening performance and may be purchased at www.plazaatlanta.com.
