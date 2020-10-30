The Joint Chiropractic owners, Shaun and Kaila Caldwell, staff, clients and Chamber representatives celebrated their grand opening by holding a Douglas County Chamber Ribbon Cutting on Sept. 30. Attendees got to experience a free consultation and adjustment during the event. The Joint Chiropractic is located at 2911 Chapel Hill Rd, Suite 145 in Douglasville.
The Joint Chiropractic seeks to provide their patients the care they need to feel better based on their personal needs and goals. They provide pain relief and preventative care so that patients can live life to the fullest. Their mission is not only to improve quality of life, but also to make going to the chiropractor affordable and convenient.
They are open on evenings and weekends and do not require appointments. There is no copay and there are different plans and pricing to choose from. Some symptoms and disorders they address are arthritis, ear pain, migraines, back pain, and much, much more!
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated Shaun and Kaila, “We are thrilled to celebrate your grand opening and we look forward to supporting and promoting The Joint Chiropractic for many years to come.”
For more information about The Joint Chiropractic, contact their office at 678.343.2575 or visit www.thejoint.com. Follow them on Facebook at The Joint Chiropractic (Douglasville), and on Instagram, @thejointchiro.
