By this time of the year, many of you have put your gardens to rest for the year. The Community Garden, however, is as busy as ever. Since we began renting beds last August, we now have 14 tenants busily planting for the fall season. Lettuce, mustard, chard, cabbage, collards, kale, broccoli, onions and several other fall vegetables grace the garden.
If you are interested in becoming a Community Gardener, please contact Extension at 770.920.7224 to obtain a copy of the garden rental agreement. Our rows are 42” across and range from 10 feet to 50 feet long. Cost annually for 10 feet is $20.00 ($2.00 per foot). Many of the 50-foot rented rows have produced more than 200 lbs. of vegetables.
Master Gardeners are working at the garden twice weekly, on Tuesday and Friday, from 9:00 until 11:00 or later. Our times change based on the seasons. As it gets colder, we may work in the afternoons to catch the warming sun. During summer months, we work early to “avoid” the warming sun! You are welcome to stop by and see the garden at any time.
In the rows maintained by the Master Gardeners (and donated to charity), we have collards and cabbage, with some remaining okra and peppers. We have already begun gathering our collards once weekly. Crops grow a little slower when its cloudy or rainy. The peppers will hang around until frost, but the okra will probably bloom its last bud sooner than frost. Our okra is about 10 feet tall now, so the stalks have to be pulled down for picking.
Our chores at the garden do not just include planting the crops and gathering them. The past few weeks, we have been sawing and pruning the many wild trees and shrubs that show up along the edge of the garden. I am very thankful for several of our female workers who own chainsaws and weed-eaters. For the most part, the work in the garden is done by female master gardeners. We are still searching for a way to get the mulch up the hill by other than wheelbarrow.
Weeding is a constant task, and we have to devote a great deal of our time to hoeing, pulling and digging to remove them. Crabgrass, goosegrass, bermuda, and other weeds require that we be as tenacious as they are.
Our tenants (now our friends) have planted a variety of fall crops in their beds (based on what they like to eat). Many also have herbs growing in the beds, and some help keep the insects away. Some beds have beautiful zinnias and marigolds, both to attract and detract insects. Good bugs and butterflies are welcome. We have had the caterpillars of Black Swallowtail, Gulf Fritillary and Monarchs nibbling away at our host plants.
One of our biggest crops this year was cucumbers. We had three “Free” packs of seeds and planted all three. What we didn’t realize was that those three packs would produce 409 lbs. of cucumbers (note to self: plant fewer cucumbers in 2021). We planted 81 tomato plants, and those produced 498 lbs of tomatoes. What I have observed in the past couple of years is that the indeterminate tomato plants no longer last until late October or until frost. Our production this year ended in mid-September.
Our cabbage production in the spring was good with 276 lbs. donated to charity already this year. Surprisingly, we had almost as many pounds of collards to donate. We planted one row with seeds and another with transplants. While the seeded collards took longer to get started, their production was equal to those transplanted.
The biggest disappointment this year was the sweet potatoes. We planted two flats of sweet potatoes, and those produced only about 20 lbs. Location is the only reason we can assume since no other sweet potato planting has yielded so few!
Covid had an impact on our work days, but once we discovered we could easily work the required distance apart, we carried on. Fortunately, our garden is sufficiently large for each of us to work in a different space. As “farmers,” we take each day as it comes, dealing with each crisis as we can and moving forward. I believe that it all anyone can ask.
Marjorie Stansel is a UGA Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.