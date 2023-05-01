State Rep. Mandisha A. Thomas, D-South Fulton, was recently named by State Representative Carl Gilliard, D-Savannah, chair of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus (GLBC), to serve as the chair of the GLBC’s Agriculture & Environmental Committee.
“I want to thank the GLBC leadership team for trusting me with this new role within the caucus,” said Rep. Thomas. “Agriculture and environmental injustices run concurrently. Recognizing and understanding how these types of injustices impact Black Georgians will allow us to make changes in labor, equipment and funding policies.”
Recognized as one of the largest Black caucuses in the nation, the GLBC is a group of elected officials dedicated to advocating for the needs and concerns of Black Georgians. The caucus is committed to working towards a brighter future for all citizens of Georgia.
Representative Mandisha A. Thomas represents the citizens of District 65, which includes portions of Coweta, Douglas and Fulton counties. She was elected to the House of Representatives in 2020 and currently serves on the Agriculture & Consumer Affairs, Energy, Utilities & Telecommunications and Industry and Labor committees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.