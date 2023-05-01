State Rep. Mandisha A. Thomas, D-South Fulton, was recently named by State Representative Carl Gilliard, D-Savannah, chair of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus (GLBC), to serve as the chair of the GLBC’s Agriculture & Environmental Committee.

“I want to thank the GLBC leadership team for trusting me with this new role within the caucus,” said Rep. Thomas. “Agriculture and environmental injustices run concurrently. Recognizing and understanding how these types of injustices impact Black Georgians will allow us to make changes in labor, equipment and funding policies.”

