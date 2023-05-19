For all persons interested in finding their military ancestors, May is your month to learn how.
The Douglas County Genealogical Society will meet Thursday, May 25 at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Heritage Baptist Church at the corner of Rose Avenue and Selman Drive in Douglasville.
Capt. Larry W. Thomas, this month’s speaker, not only knows areas to research, he also served in the U.S. Army for 23 years.
Thomas began his genealogy research almost 30 years ago, starting with his own Thomas family, who have been Georgia residents since the 1750s. He then branched out to the rest of his and his late wife’s families and began researching for clients in 2008.
He recently became semi-retired to pursue genealogy teaching and to conduct research for clients and his own family.
He is currently working on several projects, including researching and writing on Cobb County’s own Akers Mill as the brothers who ran the mill share a common ancestor with Thomas’ mother.
A graduate of ProGen 38, Thomas has assisted the TV show “Finding Your Roots.” He is a member of numerous genealogical and historical societies, serves on the board of the Georgia Genealogical Society, is the current president of the Genealogical Speakers Guild, and is past president of the Cobb County Genealogical Society. He is becoming a popular genealogy presenter, bringing some fun to learning how to research.
This presentation is “Researching Military Records and the Information They Might Tell.” He will look at what U.S. military records exist and where to find them.
He will also look at what is in some of the records and how they might solve problems like when and where the soldier was born and who his wife was.
This should be a very beneficial program to help us remember Memorial Day and our military ancestors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.