Regenerative gardening means working with nature to create a balanced, interconnected habitat for plants and animals. The concept includes fauna, fungi and bacteria that live in soil, as well as the insects and animals that we interact with day to day.
When you adopt regenerative gardening practices, you promote a healthy backyard ecosystem. Gardening in tune with nature’s cycles offers benefits like reduced “food miles,” and the carbon costs of producing and transporting food.
Here are some regenerative practices for vegetable gardens.
1. Plant lots of flowers and herbs along with vegetables for a healthy ecosystem. Diverse gardens have pests like aphids and cabbage worms, but the pests are kept in check by beneficial insects like lady beetles and parasitoid wasps.
2. Routinely compost kitchen and garden debris. You can bury compostable kitchen scraps and coffee grounds in trench style composting. Biodegrading food waste nourishes the soil. Composting keeps organic material out of landfills.
3. Carbon sequestration is an important part of regenerative gardening. Plants absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen into the air. When plants die, the organic matter creates food for microbes, which respire and release carbon dioxide back into the atmosphere. The carbon retained in the soil helps its water-retention capacity, structure and fertility.
4. Plant a cover crop in your dormant season. “Green manure” crops are easy to grow in small gardens and raised beds. Keep the soil covered by living plants as much as possible to feed soil microbes. This prevents erosion and reduces weeds. Flowering cover crops like buckwheat and clover attract pollinators.
5. Disturb garden soil as little as possible. Growing food crops in permanent beds is a good idea for the simple reason that reduced foot traffic means the soil will not be compacted. Compaction restricts the movement of water, and soil disturbance of any kind affects the community of soil organisms.
6. Avoid using pesticides and synthetic fertilizers. Pesticides kill not only target insects but affect non-target insects and animals as well and can disrupt natural systems.
7. Invite birds and pollinators into your landscape. Sunflowers, black-eyed Susans, coneflowers and other summer bloomers provide nectar for bees and butterflies as well as seeds for birds. Birds play a critical role in keeping insect populations in check.
8. Use weed-free mulch from local sources to regulate and preserve soil moisture. A mulch layer creates habitat for beneficial insects like spiders and ground beetles.
Information provided by the Home Garden Seed Association.
Lucy Mercer is a Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on improving your soil can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/ . In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist. uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.
