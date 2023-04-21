Regenerative gardening means working with nature to create a balanced, interconnected habitat for plants and animals. The concept includes fauna, fungi and bacteria that live in soil, as well as the insects and animals that we interact with day to day.

When you adopt regenerative gardening practices, you promote a healthy backyard ecosystem. Gardening in tune with nature’s cycles offers benefits like reduced “food miles,” and the carbon costs of producing and transporting food.

