UWG - Georgia Highland College Nursing Partnership (copy)

Leadership representing the University of West Georgia and Georgia Highlands College recently signed a partnership that will streamline the pathway for nursing students between two institution. Pictured seated are Dr. Mike Hobbs (left), GHC president and Dr. Brendan Kelly, UWG president. Shown standing (left to right are) Dr. Paula Stover, GHC director of nursing; Dr. Lisa Jellum, GHC School of Health Sciences dean; Dr. Sarah Coakley, GHC provost and chief academic officer; Dr. Jon Preston, UWG provost and senior vice president for academic affairs; Dr. Jenny Schuessler, UWG Tanner Health System School of Nursing dean; and Sally Richter, UWG interim associate dean of nursing graduate programs.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Leaders from the University of West Georgia and Georgia Highlands College in Rome recently signed a partnership agreement to provide a seamless pathway for nursing students between the two institutions.

“As we endeavor to curate a first-choice university, we are proud to cultivate a community of professionals in the healthcare industry,” said Dr. Brendan B. Kelly, UWG’s president. “Through strategic partnerships like this, we are able to advance our students’ portfolios with the opportunities they need to excel.”