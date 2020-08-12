SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Mabelene Leatherwood Weaver turned 90 years young on Aug. 5.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends were forced to celebrate with a birthday parade on Aug. 9 at her home in Villa Rica. The parade was led and assisted by Villa Rica Police Department.
Weaver was born in Ellijay Georgia and has worked a variety of jobs in her lifetime. She worked in the cotton mills in Gilmer County and the meat department at Colonial Stores.
She also assisted her husband in the trucking business and worked her remaining 25 years with the Ford Dealers in the Southeast area as a locater.
Weaver was married to Elbert C. (AL) Weaver for 40 years until his death in 1994. Mr. Weaver was street supervisor for the city of Douglasville for 15 years. Mr. Weaver owned a trucking business and sand pump prior to working for the city.
Weaver’s youngest daughter Christine Roberts and husband Greg are currently employed with the city of Douglasville. Her oldest daughter Margaret Parrish (husband Lawrence) is a Realtor with Re/Max Pure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.