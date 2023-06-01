The long list of specialized care offered by Tanner Medical Group continues to grow as West Georgia Urology joins one of metro Atlanta’s largest multi-specialty physician groups.

West Georgia Urology is the practice of board-certified urologists James Cullison, MD; Kevin McLaughlin, MD; Chris Powell, MD; Mitchell Rauch, MD; and nurse practitioner Jessica Walbridge, FNP-C. The practice offers specialized urologic care for men, women and children with locations in Carrollton and Villa Rica.

