The long list of specialized care offered by Tanner Medical Group continues to grow as West Georgia Urology joins one of metro Atlanta’s largest multi-specialty physician groups.
West Georgia Urology is the practice of board-certified urologists James Cullison, MD; Kevin McLaughlin, MD; Chris Powell, MD; Mitchell Rauch, MD; and nurse practitioner Jessica Walbridge, FNP-C. The practice offers specialized urologic care for men, women and children with locations in Carrollton and Villa Rica.
With approximately 30 practices in 40 clinic locations, Tanner Medical Group offers medical services in a wide variety of specialties, including anesthesiology, breast care, cardiology, endocrinology, general surgery, infectious diseases, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, radiation and medical oncology, otolaryngology, pediatrics, plastic and reconstructive surgery, primary care, psychiatry, rheumatology, urgent care and vascular surgery.
The group has clinic locations in Carroll, Douglas, Haralson and Heard counties in Georgia and Randolph County, Alabama.
Tanner Medical Group has grown in recent months with the addition of the West Georgia Center for Endocrinology and Diabetes and Carrollton Ear, Nose and Throat.
West Georgia Urology’s Carrollton location is at 150 Clinic Avenue, Suite 202, on the second floor of the medical office building across Clinic Avenue from the Outpatient and Surgery entrance to Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton.
The practice’s Villa Rica location is at 705 Dallas Highway, Suite 205, on the second floor of the VillaMed medical office building next to Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.
Appointments can be made at 770-834-6988.
Additional information on the practice, including bios of the providers and a list of services, can be obtained online at WestGeorgiaUrology.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.