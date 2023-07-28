Pine Mountain

Left to right: Sarah Andrews, Stephen Houser, Gil McDougal, Wesley Berninger and Rachel Linn.

 Special

West Georgia Regional Library System recently announced a new partnership with Pine Mountain Gold Museum in western Douglas County.

The Pine Mountain Gold Museum, located in Villa Rica, is Georgia’s only gold museum on a historic gold strike. The museum sits in Stockmar Park, a 27-acre city park with trails, historic mines, gold panning, and a small train that children of all ages can enjoy, and is a department of the City of Villa Rica. “This is an exciting new partnership, one that we are happy to share with the West Georgia community. Through this partnership, we hope that all of our community members will be able to experience the tangible connection between their local community and a significant part of Georgia history.” says WGRLS Director, Stephen Houser.