The West Georgia Technical College Foundation awarded 65 students with over $45,000 in scholarships for the 2023 summer semester. Each scholarship recipient received an award between $500 — $2,500 to help cover the costs associated with attending WGTC.
“On behalf of the WGTC Foundation, we extend our congratulations to the scholarship recipients,” said WGTC Foundation Executive Director Brittney Henderson.
“Your hard work, dedication, and commitment to your education have truly paid off. This achievement is a testament to your exceptional abilities and potential, and we know you will continue to excel and make a positive impact in your chosen field,” Henderson noted.
Karen Sanchez, a dental assisting student and recipient of a Robert D. Tisinger scholarship, thanked her donor in a written note.
“In the past, I had thought that going to college would not have been possible for me. I was concerned about the cost of attendance, and it was holding me back from pursuing higher education,” Reynolds wrote. “Being the first in my family to go to college is an achievement that has been made possible thanks to the help of donors like yourself.”
Scholarships are offered each semester to students in various programs and locations at WGTC. For more information about available scholarship opportunities, visit www.westgatech.edu/foundation-scholarship.
The WGTC Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 1998 to encourage, solicit, receive, and administer gifts and bequests of property and funds for the benefit of the college and its students. Partnerships and gifts enable the foundation to support the best possible learning environment for our students.
West Georgia Technical College, with campuses in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson, and Troup counties and class sites in Heard and Meriwether counties, offers more than 120 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate programs of study. A unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, West Georgia Tech is one of the largest of the state’s 22 technical colleges. For more information, please visit www.westgatech.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.