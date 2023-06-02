WGTC Phlebotomy

Law enforcement officers practice drawing blood during their phlebotomy training at WGTC’s Murphy Campus.

 WGTC/Special

The Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in cooperation with West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) recently completed their tenth Law Enforcement Phlebotomy Course. Since its inception in October of 2021, the program has trained 153 law enforcement officers, representing 68 different agencies, to be phlebotomists.

Officers participating in the phlebotomy program undergo 10 hours of online training and 32 hours of classroom training. The Georgia Public Safety Training Center oversees the training program, and Dr. Phyllis Ingham, Program Director for Medical Laboratory Technology and Phlebotomy at WGTC provides all of the phlebotomy training. Upon successfully completing the training program, the officers have the same qualifications as phlebotomists who work in hospitals, doctor’s offices, and other licensed medical facilities in Georgia.

