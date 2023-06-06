WGTC CDL

West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) and Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) recently celebrated the unveiling of the Carroll EMC Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Canopy at the College’s new Carroll Campus. The canopy was funded in part by Carroll EMC’s $100,000 donation to the WGTC Foundation.

 WGTC/Special

"We are extremely grateful for the generous support of Carroll EMC," said WGTC Foundation Executive Director, Brittney Henderson. "This donation will have a lasting impact on our CDL program, allowing us to provide enhanced training opportunities and ensure our students receive the best possible education."