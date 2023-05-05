FBLA

West Georgia Technical College’s (WGTC) Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter excelled at the recent Georgia FBLA Collegiate State Leadership Conference in Atlanta, with all 12 students who competed qualifying for the national conference in June.

At the conference, students participated in competitive events, networked with students from many of the state’s other technical colleges, and attended leadership seminars in areas such as team building, professional etiquette, and personal finance.

