West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) will hold spring commencement exercises on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Candidates for technical certificates of credit, diplomas, and associate degrees will be recognized for their accomplishments.

This is the first time in the history of the College that two graduation ceremonies have been offered. The 11 a.m. ceremony will be held at the Callaway Conference Center in LaGrange, and the 7 p.m. ceremony will be held at the Murphy Campus Conference Center in Waco.

