Kiwanis Club 2019-20 Lt. Governor Bill Braswell recently presented a Georgia Division 12 Leadership Medallion to Jim Wilson for his many years of service to the local community as a Past President of the Kiwanis Club of Douglas County and Boy Scout Leader.
Keith Cornelius was also presented with a Leadership Medallion for his service as a Past President of the Kiwanis Club and his many years of service working with the Kiwanis Sweetwater Triathlon.
Both recipients have been in Kiwanis many years and continue to provide service to the local community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.