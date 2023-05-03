The West Georgia Regional Library System recently announced that Kristi Wilson, children’s librarian at Douglas County Public Library, has been awarded the Westie Award, the library system’s Library Staff Member of the Year award.
The Westie Award is voted on by patrons and fellow staff members. It is presented to an employee who has shown outstanding dedication and exceptional performance in their work. Wilson has been recognized for her outstanding work in the children’s section of the library, where she has helped to foster a love of reading and learning in children in the community.
“Kristi is an outstanding librarian who has made an incredible impact on our community,” said Stephen Houser, director of West Georgia Regional Library System. “Her passion for encouraging children to read and learn is truly inspiring, and we are thrilled to see her recognized with the Westie Award.”
Patrons who nominated Wilson expressed their appreciation of her work: “Kristi is passionate about imparting a love of reading to children! She has a smile for everybody every day. She’s one of the kindest people I know. She has given her life to children—first teaching and now as a librarian. She deserves this award and more!”
A fellow staff member also sang Kristi’s praises: “Ms. Kristi is an amazing Children’s Specialist. She is so proactive in seeking fun and new programs to provide for the children in our community. Sitting in on her story times is a master class on entertaining and educating children. She adores her job and it shows. She is always so incredibly positive, patient and ready to help a patron with absolutely anything. Her positivity is contagious, and she makes her workplace and the library as a whole all the better for it.”
Wilson expressed her gratitude and shared, “I am both humbled and honored to be the recipient of the Westie Award. It is my privilege and delight to share the love of reading with our youngest patrons through children’s programs. I would like to thank my amazing coworkers, as well as our patrons and community members, for nominating me. What a joy it is to work alongside and assist you at the Douglas County Public Library!”
“We are ecstatic that our very own Ms. Kristi was selected for this award. Children’s Specialists are a special group of library servants and we truly have a shining gem here at the Douglasville Library.” said Lindy Moore, lLibrary services coordinator for Douglas County Public Libraries.
The Westie Award was presented to Wilson during a ceremony held at 11 a.m. on May 1, 2023, at the Douglas County Public Library.
Cake and refreshments were served. Wilson received a plaque in recognition of her outstanding achievement.
About the West Georgia Regional Library System
The West Georgia Regional Library System serves five counties in Georgia with a mission to connect communities to information, ideas, and experiences to support lifelong learning. The library system provides access to a collection of over 2 million items, including books, e-books, audiobooks, and more, as well as a range of services and programs for all ages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.