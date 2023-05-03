Library

Westie Award winner Kristi Wilson is pictured with Stephen Houser, director of the West Georgia Regional Library System.

 WGRLS/Special

The West Georgia Regional Library System recently announced that Kristi Wilson, children’s librarian at Douglas County Public Library, has been awarded the Westie Award, the library system’s Library Staff Member of the Year award.

The Westie Award is voted on by patrons and fellow staff members. It is presented to an employee who has shown outstanding dedication and exceptional performance in their work. Wilson has been recognized for her outstanding work in the children’s section of the library, where she has helped to foster a love of reading and learning in children in the community.

