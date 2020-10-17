Woods wins 26th 'Great Tomato Contest'

Frank Woods won the 26th annual Great Tomato Contest. Pictured, from left, are Marjorie Stansel (Douglas County Master Gardener) Frank Woods (contest winner), and Richard Turner (Turner’s Feed and Seed). Kevin Livingston of the UGA Extension Service was unable to attend.

 Photo by Turner Feed and Seed

The winner of the 26th annual “Great Tomato Contest” is Frank Woods of Douglasville.

Woods entered a ‘Big Zac’ tomato which weighed 37.4 ounces.

This annual event is sponsored by Turner’s Feed and Seed, Douglas County Master Gardeners, and Douglas County Cooperative Extension.

Woods received a plaque from the Douglas County Master Gardeners and the UGA Cooperative Extension Service.

He also received a $100 bill from Turner’s Feed and Seed.

The awards were presented this week at Turners Feed and Seed.