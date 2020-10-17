Woods wins 26th 'Great Tomato Contest'

The winner of the 26th annual “Great Tomato Contest” is Frank Woods of Douglasville.
Woods entered a ‘Big Zac’ tomato which weighed 37.4 ounces.
This annual event is sponsored by Turner’s Feed and Seed, Douglas County Master Gardeners, and Douglas County Cooperative Extension.
Woods received a plaque from the Douglas County Master Gardeners and the UGA Cooperative Extension Service.
He also received a $100 bill from Turner’s Feed and Seed.
The awards were presented this week at Turners Feed and Seed.
