As a recipient of grant funds from the Federal Transit Administration, Connect Douglas Transit Services is required to establish three-year goals for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) participation in its federally funded projects.
For Federal Fiscal Years 2021 — 2023, Connect Douglas has established a DBE goal of 2.2%.
As part of its goal-setting process, Connect Douglas will be holding a public meeting on Thursday, July 9 at 10 a.m. at the Douglas County Transportation Center at 8800 Dorris Road, Douglasville, GA 30134. Direct access to the Transportation Center is available on the Connect Douglas Fixed Routes 20 & 40.
At this meeting, Connect Douglas will explain the methodology used to establish this goal, and provide a list of proposed projects that could include DBE participation during this three-year period. The DBE Program/Policy was adopted by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners in 1999 to ensure that DBEs as defined have an equal opportunity to receive and participate in DOT-assisted contracts.
In addition to the public meeting, Connect Douglas will accept comments on the DBE goal through e-mail or letter. The e-mail address is connectdouglas@co.douglas.ga.us. The mailing address is Connect Douglas, 8800 Dorris Road, Douglasville, GA 30134.
For more information, contact Janet Willis, Connect Douglas Compliance Officer at 770-920-7519 or jwillis@co.douglas.ga.us.
Safety ProtocolIn accordance to public and government health agencies, Connect Douglas supports safety protocol when visiting the Transportation Center to include:
• Social distancing promoted and observed
• Masks required of public and staff
• Hand sanitizer and gloves available
• Staff temperatures checked daily
• Public appointments available by request
• Meetings with members of the public conducted in the lobby after temperature check
• Front counter staff protected from public by large glass shield
• Building cleaned frequently during the day and sanitized weekly
For route schedules and more information visit ConnectDouglas.com or call 770-949-7665.
Stay connected on Facebook and Instagram @connectdouglas
