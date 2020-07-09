As a recipient of grant funds from the Federal Transit Administration, Connect Douglas Transit Services is required to establish three-year goals for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) participation in its federally funded projects.

For Federal Fiscal Years 2021 — 2023, Connect Douglas has established a DBE goal of 2.2%.

As part of its goal-setting process, Connect Douglas will be holding a public meeting on Thursday, July 9 at 10 a.m. at the Douglas County Transportation Center at 8800 Dorris Road, Douglasville, GA 30134. Direct access to the Transportation Center is available on the Connect Douglas Fixed Routes 20 & 40.

At this meeting, Connect Douglas will explain the methodology used to establish this goal, and provide a list of proposed projects that could include DBE participation during this three-year period. The DBE Program/Policy was adopted by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners in 1999 to ensure that DBEs as defined have an equal opportunity to receive and participate in DOT-assisted contracts.

In addition to the public meeting, Connect Douglas will accept comments on the DBE goal through e-mail or letter. The e-mail address is connectdouglas@co.douglas.ga.us. The mailing address is Connect Douglas, 8800 Dorris Road, Douglasville, GA 30134.

For more information, contact Janet Willis, Connect Douglas Compliance Officer at 770-920-7519 or jwillis@co.douglas.ga.us.

Safety ProtocolIn accordance to public and government health agencies, Connect Douglas supports safety protocol when visiting the Transportation Center to include:

• Social distancing promoted and observed

• Masks required of public and staff

• Hand sanitizer and gloves available

• Staff temperatures checked daily

• Public appointments available by request

• Meetings with members of the public conducted in the lobby after temperature check

• Front counter staff protected from public by large glass shield

• Building cleaned frequently during the day and sanitized weekly

