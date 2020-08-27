For the first time in 11 years, the Villa Rica City Council on Tuesday raised the tax rate for property owners in the city, although by a lesser amount than had been requested.
By a split vote, the council voted to adopt a millage rate of 6.25, short of the 6.5 rate that city staffers had first proposed, but higher than the 2020 rollback rate of 5.488. The 2019 millage rate was had been set at 5.743.
Council members had been reluctant to increase the amount of tax paid by property owners, but in their discussion at a special called meeting on Tuesday they seemed to find no other option. That’s because of the need to make up for lost revenue streams due to the pandemic and the needs of the proposed 2021 budget.
Even so, the 6.25 millage rate will generate $1.6 million less than is needed for the $36.9 million budget currently on the drawing board. That means the council will have to find ways to trim that amount out of the budget over the next few weeks as they begin work on that spending plan.
Setting the millage rate is a key step in preparing the budget, since it determines the amount of revenue the city can expect from property tax. Although not the only source of city income, property taxes tend to get the most attention because they impact residents (and voters) most directly.
Property taxes fuel the city’s general fund — the cash reserve that pays for all the services that those taxpayers enjoy, including parks and other recreational venues, as well as police protection and street maintenance.
As such, it is separate from the water, sewer and sanitation “enterprise” funds that are meant to be self-supporting from fees residents pay for those utilities. That hasn’t always been the case in Villa Rica, which in the past had to cover the shortfall in meeting the expenses of those services with other cash.
But, after three successive rate increases, those services are now all in the black. As a result, there is no increase in utility rates in the proposed 2021 budget.
During those past budget cycles, the council had held the tax rate steady, even though they discussed raising the rate. Yet it was decided that adding a tax increase on top of utility increases would be too much for residents to bear.
In Tuesday’s meeting, Ward 4 Council Member Michael Young noted that those enterprise funds represent about half the budget. He compared not taking similar action to raise revenues for the general fund to kicking a can down the road.
“In the last two years, Villa Rica has done a lot of really good things to fix stuff that was kicked down the road,” he said. “We need to continue doing that. That’s my starting point on the budget; we can’t go backward.”
The city has grown considerably since the last time taxes were raised, putting additional strain on city resources. But this year’s loss of revenues due to the pandemic-induced economic slowdown have been particularly hard on the city, causing shortfalls in the revenues forecast for this year’s budget.
The city’s recreational department, library and the Pine Mountain Gold Museum have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, with all three failing to meet their revenue goals. Additionally, revenue from the city’s hotel and motel tax has been depressed due to the general drop in recreational travel and the forced cancellation of many city events.
The economic impact has also been felt by residents, leading some council members to be reluctant to add a tax increase to those residents.
Ward 5 Council Member Danny Carter introduced a motion to maintain the old millage rate of 5.743, noting that it would still generate 10% more in property taxes due to the higher assessment of properties and new construction. However, that motion failed, with only himself and Ward 3 Council Member Leslie McPherson supporting it.
The 6.25 rate was approved by majority vote, with council members Young, Matthew Momtahan and Shirley Marchman in support.
Over the next few weeks, the council members will begin the intense work on the budget, particularly in reconciling the $1.6 million shortfall between incomes and expenses in the general fund.
However, Mayor Gil McDougal signaled that finding fat to trim in the budget will be difficult because most of the major items, he said, were “not feasible” to cut. One of those items, he noted, was a three-year gradual boost in salaries for all city personnel — especially police — to prevent those workers from being poached by cities able to pay higher salaries.
“There are [budget cuts] that I’m not willing to look at,” McDougal said. “I’m not willing to look at cutting police funding. I’m not willing to look at cutting the COLA for the personnel, or the third year of the pay study that we’ve done.”
