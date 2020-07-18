Since late last month, Douglas County has actively been encouraging and educating citizens on the importance of wearing a mask or face covering during the coronavirus pandemic.
From public service announcements to mailers, the county has gone full throttle with its face-mask campaign.
Health experts have recommended wearing face coverings as a way to slow down the spread of the virus.
“In the state of Georgia and the nation as a whole, we have witnessed a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases, as well as hospitalizations,” said Dr. Janet Memark, medical director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health. “We cannot become complacent. The more people we have wearing masks, the more we can slow the spread of COVID-19 and the associated impact to our community. Following these simple actions can help keep our community as safe and as healthy as possible.”
According to county spokesman Rick Martin billboards will soon be popping up across the county to encourage mask-wearing.
Two flashing message boards from the county’s transportation department read, “REDUCE COVID-19 EXPOSURE WEAR YOUR MASK”.
The boards are located on Chapel Hill Road and Lee Road.
“Chairman Romona Jackson Jones’ educational campaign and messaging goal is to stress the vital importance of wearing a mask or cloth face coverings while in public settings in accordance to CDC recommendations,” Martin wrote in an email.
Martin said that county employees and visitors are required to wear masks in the courthouse and all county facilities. The only exception is when an employee is in his or her private office alone.
Only July 7, county commissioners unanimously approved a resolution supporting the use of cloth face coverings and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Douglasville Community Relations Director Jason Post, the city is continuing to share information from the CDC and promote safety and social distancing guidelines wherever possible.
He said an agenda item has been added to the schedule for Monday’s council meeting to discuss these issues and the city’s position.
However, face mask mandates by mayors and county leaders have drawn disapproval from Gov. Brian Kemp, who has not issued a statewide order.
Kemp has said that local governments can’t impose stricter regulations than those that he has required by executive order.
There are about 15 cities and counties throughout the state that have mandated masks.
Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal late last week issued an executive order requiring all city employees to wear masks as a means of preventing the spread of the coronavirus. What’s more, the order — which went into effect on Monday — requires all visitors to city-owned buildings to wear masks.
McDougal has said that his reason for Villa Rica’s mask order was to protect the city’s employees, who often work in close quarters. Last week, an entire road crew was idled and sent into quarantine because one of their co-workers had been infected. City officials fear that one infection could cripple the city’s government.
“It is disappointing that the governor has gone out of his way to specifically deny local governments the ability to enact ordinances or orders to address their individual situations,” McDougal said in a written statement.
“My own order applied solely to city employees in public spaces of city-owned buildings and those entering into public spaces of city-owned buildings. These seem clearly within the reasonable scope of any employer, and city employees should not have to be at a greater risk than say employees of Walmart, which just issued mandatory orders (for) their stores.”
Kemp has sued Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to strike down her orders for masks within the city limits.
“We’ve been clear in previous orders and statements that local mask mandates are unenforceable,” said Candice Broce, Kemp’s communications director. “The governor has encouraged Georgians to wear them voluntarily for months now.”
Savannah was the first Georgia city to make mask-wearing mandatory on July 1, and the city’s mayor Van Johnson took to Twitter to express his displeasure in Kemp’s declaration that individual cities’ mandates are suspended under his orders.
“It is officially official,” Johnson tweeted. “Governor Kemp does not give a damn about us. Every man and woman for himself/herself. Ignore the science and survive the best you can.
“In #Savannah, we will continue to keep the faith and follow the science. Masks will continue to be available!”
Douglas County Board of Commissioners meetings will continue to be virtual for the next month, according to County Clerk Lisa Watson.
Public comments will be allowed as long as citizens register to speak by emailing Watson at lwatson@co.douglas.ga.us or leaving a voicemail at 770-920-7416.
Villa Rican Editor Ken Denney contributed to this story.
