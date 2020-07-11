The Douglas County Board of Commissioners have rolled out a plan to provide 20,000 cloth masks for citizens of the county.
“I’m pleased to announce as part of my educational campaign efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in Douglas County, we now have 20,000 cloth masks available at various county government facilities for free to the citizens of Douglas County,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said in a written statement. “These cloth face coverings are free and were provided to us by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.”
Rick Martin, spokesperson for the county, said rather than having just one central location for distribution, the masks will be distributed, while supplies last, at various county gov- ernment locations including:
• The Douglas County Courthouse
• Connect Douglas Transportation Center
• Boundary Waters Aquatics Center
• Douglas County, Lithia Springs and Dog River libraries
• Deer Lick Park Recreation Center
Proof that residents live in Douglas County are required before receiving masks, Martin said.
In late June the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency was releasing three million cloth face coverings in July to 39 county emergency management agencies across the state.
The cloth face coverings are washable and reusable and will help protect citizens, Martin said.
