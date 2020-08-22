Douglas County is seeing signs that its coronavirus cases are coming down, but the county still remains in high in the “threshold requirement” for mandating masks.
A presentation by the Cobb & Douglas Public Health officials during a Board of Commissioners meeting this week showed the county has seen a drop in cases since July.
However, the county has had over 200 newly confirmed cases in the last two weeks, which under Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest executive order allows cities or counties with at least 100 cases per 100,000 residents to mandate a mask requirement.
Although the BOC has launched an aggressive mask-wearing campaign with signs and public announcements, Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said a mask mandate will likely be discussed.
“I will be speaking with members of the Board of Commissioners, and we may entertain a mask mandate,” Jones said during Tuesday’s BOC virtual called meeting. “Nothing is set in stone. We want to look at the signs and data.”
As of Friday afternoon, the county had 2,992 cases, with 273 over the last two weeks. There have been a total of 60 residents that have died from COVID-19.
“We are grateful to Douglas County for all of the signage it has put up,” said Dr. Janet Memark, medical director of CDPH. “I think we are going in the right direction, but I don’t think now is the time to become too complacent.”
Memark said the county, like most of the country, usually sees a spike in cases after large gatherings like weddings and parties.
She cautions residents about the upcoming Labor Day weekend in two weeks.
“We are getting nervous about it,” Memark said during the CDPH presentation. “We are hoping we want see those large gatherings.”
Public health officials say the county has a 5%t positivity rate. There are several testing options around the county, officials said, including at the Douglas Health Department on Selman Drive in Douglasville.
“Folks should be able to get a test in the county,” CDPH assistant director Lisa Crossman said.
Crossman said it takes two to four days to get results and that some results have come back in about 24 hours.
“I think with everybody helping out that the cases will go down,” Memark said. “We want to keep going in the right direction.”
