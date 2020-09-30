A Douglas County deputy shot at a stabbing suspect who rammed him with his patrol car Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.
The deputy responded to a 911 call about an intruder on Lake Field Drive around 7:30 a.m. Monday.
When he got to the house, the deputy heard cries for help and found a woman inside with stab wounds, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect, identified by the sheriff’s office as Kilpatrick Key, 40, of Douglasville, fled the house and got into the deputy's marked patrol car. As the deputy chased Kilpatrick outside, Key “drove straight into the deputy,” who was in the yard near the entry to the house, according to the sheriff’s office.
The deputy fired at the car during the incident, according to the GBI, which was called to investigate; the agency investigates all officer-involved shootings in the state.
Key drove off and led other arriving deputies on a high-speed chase through the neighborhood and on Reynolds Road where Key crashed the car and fled on foot, the sheriff’s office said. Key was captured near the crash scene.
The female victim was taken to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center where she was in critical condition as of Tuesday, according to the GBI.
The deputy was treated at Wellstar Cobb Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and released, the GBI said.
Key had a Temporary Protective Order and was known to the residents at the home, the sheriff’s office said. The order prohibited him from being at that home or having contact with any family member at the house.
The sheriff’s office said Key stabbed the victim in front of minor children who were in the home.
Key was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated battery, first degree home invasion, aggravated stalking, felony obstruction, interference with government property, theft by taking, fleeing or attempting to elude and three counts of cruelty to children.
Key had a bond hearing on Tuesday in front of Magistrate Judge Susan Camp who denied his bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.