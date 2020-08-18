The Douglas County School System announced Tuesday it plans to begin phasing students back into the classroom after Labor Day.
The re-entry plan laid out by Superintendent Trent North will allow students who want traditional in-person learning to return to their schools with safety guidelines in place — including daily temperature checks and mandatory face coverings for all students, staff and visitors on buses and in hallways and other places at schools where social distancing guidelines can’t be met.
Elementary schools will open first starting on Sept. 8. Elementary students will be able to return to school Tuesday-Thursday of that week, with online lessons from home on Fridays. After the week of Labor Day, students will attend school for in-person instruction Monday through Thursday.
Middle schools will open for in-person instruction starting the week of Sept. 14 from Monday through Thursday, with online lessons from home Fridays.
And high schools will open Sept. 21 for in-person instruction Monday through Thursday, with online lessons from home on Friday.
Schools are being closed on Fridays so that custodians can deep-clean all buildings, North said in an email to parents Tuesday evening.
Students who signed up for the School-Based Digital Learning (SBDL) and FLEX Academy options in July can continue with online-only instruction and may do so for the entire school year if they choose. North said parents who would like to change from traditional learning to online learning or vice versa may do so also.
“If you chose FLEX, we’re not expecting you to return face-to-face,” North said. “If you chose school-based digital, we’re not expecting you to return. But if you said I want my child to return face-to-face when school starts, these are the ones we’re going to be expecting to show up. And then they can change their mind. ...We want to be flexible.”
He said that about 70% of the district’s roughly 26,000 students indicated last month they preferred traditional in-person learning and the other 30% wanted an online option.
North said that some students continuing to learn online only is part of the district’s model to maintain social distancing at schools.
He added in the letter to parents Tuesday that 150 teacher assistants are being hired “whose purpose will be to reduce class sizes to allow for social distancing.”
The school system started the 2020-21 school year Monday entirely online and had originally announced it planned to wait until the end of the first nine weeks before looking at bringing back in-person learning.
“Although we announced that digital learning would take place for the first nine weeks, we have been working to develop a gradual re-entry plan that will allow the option of in-person instruction prior to the end of the first nine weeks for those students who selected the Traditional Learning model,” North wrote in the letter to parents. “With a gradual re-entry, we feel confident that we can monitor the success of our social distancing and sanitation measures and make adjustments as needed.”
North said he and his leadership team met last week with Cobb & Douglas Public Health and presented the safety procedures DCSS will have in place when students return to the buildings.
North said the school system is rolling out consolidated bus stops this year and that the staggered reopening of schools will help with the transition, allowing the district to focus on elementary schools alone for the first week and then the other levels as those students return to school.
Asked about neighboring Paulding County, which made national news after photos surfaced of students in crowded hallways without masks, North said DCSS’ School-Based Operations and Safety Committee in May “put procedures in place to try to prevent that from occurring.”
“This wasn’t because of Paulding,” North said. “This was because in order to keep our faculty and our students safe, congregating isn’t good during COVID. So from Day 1 we’ve been working on how to take our classrooms and our buildings and to meet the social distancing guidelines.”
Alexander High School Principal Chris Small was among a group of four principals who made presentations at Monday’s Board of Education meeting on the safety protocols being taken.
Small said Alexander normally has eight periods, which he said will be modified to a block system with even odd days. That will result in three class changes a day, Small said.
He said the time between class changes at AHS has been increased from five minutes to 15 minutes.
“We want to take our time and get this right,” Small said. “So we’ll have a staggered release system — two bells signaling the release and they’ll be two minutes apart.”
He said the first bell will release students in classes on odd sides of hallways in the more congested 100, 200 and 300 halls and other areas. The second bell will release the even sides of the 100, 200 and 300 halls and additional areas.
“The difficult thing for a high school is there is no true cohort of students,” Small said. “They’re all leaving and moving to different locations. So our goal as high school principals is to keep them moving. While we know that they’re going to be around each other they need their masks on and they need to keep moving.”
North said in the letter to parents that each school’s schedule and procedure may be different and that administrators at each school will send information to parents by email, text, the school system’s website and social media.
