The Douglas County School System is investigating comments attributed to a school system employee in a Facebook post on Thursday that disparaged supporters of President Trump.
The comments, which have not been confirmed to have been made by the employee, have sparked a social media firestorm and prompted a forceful statement by Superintendent Trent North.
The Facebook post is attributed to Nicole Hayes, a former principal at Chestnut Log Middle who now works in the school system’s central office.
In the post attributed to Hayes, Trump supporters are referred to as “low social economic white people who at best have high school diplomas” and says they “share” his “racist, sexist, values.”
Hayes, in a Facebook post late Friday afternoon, said her account was hacked and that she does not "share the comments and opinions that were posted under my name and likeness."
"Although we are all entitled to our political views and personal opinions, I am appreciative of those that know that I would never disparage another group of people or use the language that was displayed in that post," Hayes wrote.
The original comments were made Thursday evening, and the post has since been shared by many Facebook users who expressed outrage. The Douglas County Sentinel has been unable to contact Hayes directly.
Superintendent Trent North was quick to condemn the comments in a statement issued Friday afternoon:
“These comments do not represent the guiding mission of the Douglas County School System,” North said. “We are committed to providing our diverse student body with the opportunity to learn and achieve at their highest level. We expect all employees to adhere to the highest standards of professionalism, both on campus and off. Our Code of Ethics includes responding and behaving in a manner that reflects the values of the Douglas County School System.”
The Facebook post, which contains several grammatical errors, reads in its entirety: “I find it so sad that most Trump supports don’t get it and won’t. Which is why it really isn't even worth attempting to hold a conversation with them. The comments supporting him really helped prove a point I didn’t won’t to believe. If someone supports Trump they share is racist, sexist, values. Most racist don’t even get that they are racist just like white racist can’t even see their white entitlement. It is very unfortunate that the majority of Trump supporters are uneducated low social economic white people who at best have high school diplomas. The others support him because of what they do for their personal pockets.”
North said the school system “will investigate this matter with the utmost seriousness.”
“As we seek answers, we strongly reaffirm the Douglas County School System’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equity,” North said.
