The Douglas County School System shared its first COVID-19 weekly update on Monday.
For the week of Aug. 24, the school system reported one confirmed case of the coronavirus disease, and it was at Bill Arp Elementary School.
This week’s total represents the approximate number of student and staff cases across the school system, according to DCSS. The number includes students and staff members who may or may not be currently reporting to a Douglas County School System campus.
Teachers and other staff have been back in schools for a month, and some special education students and children of teachers have also been in school buildings across the 35-school district since school began on Aug. 17.
All other students started the year entirely online, but the district has announced a phase-in approach to get those students who want to return to in-person learning back in school buildings starting next week with elementary students on Sept. 8, middle school students on Sept. 14 and high school students on Sept. 21.
Bill Arp Principal Darien Carruth said in a social media post Wednesday the positive case of COVID-19 at his school was isolated.
“The affected individual developed symptoms away from the school and followed district reporting guidelines,” Carruth said. “School system nurses performed contact tracing according to health department guidelines. It is important to note that because everyone at the school followed established safety protocols at all times, there was no spread and no additional quarantine was required other than the affected individual.”
Carruth said Bill Arp will follow HIPAA laws that protect the privacy of the person who tested positive. He said Douglas County School System policy is to notify only those who are determined through contact tracing to have had direct contact with an individual who tests positive or may potentially have the disease. Even in those cases, Carruth said, those who had contact with an individual potentially infected will not be provided with the name or other identifying information — only that they were or may have been exposed to the disease.
“Please know that we have put protocols into place for student and staff safety, and our staff has been diligent in implementing these protocols faithfully,” Carruth said. “If there is ever an occasion when your student is in contact with someone who later shows symptoms or tests positive, I can personally assure you that you will be notified by phone as soon as we become aware.The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and I take this responsibility very seriously.”
Douglas County is among other school systems in the state reporting COVID-19 data to the state Department of Public Health and also releasing some data to the public.
In neighboring Carroll County, there were 23 confirmed cases of the virus, and 140 suspected cases throughout the entire school system through the end of last week, the Times-Georgian reported.
Of the 14,759 students in the Carroll County School System, 14 have contracted the virus and 123 may have it, along with nine staff members who have positively confirmed cases and 17 employees with possible cases, according to the Times-Georgian.
