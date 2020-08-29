The Douglas County School System is wrapping up an investigation into comments on Facebook last week attributed to a former principal that disparaged supporters of President Trump.
In the Aug. 20 post attributed to Nicole Hayes, a former principal at Chestnut Log Middle who now works in the school system’s central office, Trump supporters are referred to as “low social economic white people who at best have high school diplomas” and says they “share” his “racist, sexist, values.”
Hayes, in a Facebook post Aug. 21, said her account was hacked and that she does not “share the comments and opinions that were posted under my name and likeness.”
Superintendent Trent North said Friday the district was “close to a resolution,” with the investigation possibly being completed by Tuesday.
The results of the investigation will not be made public, according to school system spokesperson Portia Lake, who said “that would be a confidential conversation between HR and Dr. Hayes.”
A message left with the DCSS Human Resources Department on Friday seeking to verify whether Hayes is still employed by the school system was not returned by Sentinel press time.
The Facebook post, which contains several grammatical errors, reads in its entirety: “I find it so sad that most Trump supports don’t get it and won’t. Which is why it really isn’t even worth attempting to hold a conversation with them. The comments supporting him really helped prove a point I didn’t won’t to believe. If someone supports Trump they share is racist, sexist, values. Most racist don’t even get that they are racist just like white racist can’t even see their white entitlement. It is very unfortunate that the majority of Trump supporters are uneducated low social economic white people who at best have high school diplomas. The others support him because of what they do for their personal pockets.”
North said Aug. 21 in a written statement: “These comments do not represent the guiding mission of the Douglas County School System. We are committed to providing our diverse student body with the opportunity to learn and achieve at their highest level. We expect all employees to adhere to the highest standards of professionalism, both on campus and off. Our Code of Ethics includes responding and behaving in a manner that reflects the values of the Douglas County School System. We will investigate this matter with the utmost seriousness. As we seek answers, we strongly reaffirm the Douglas County School System’s commitment to diversity, inclusion and equity.
The Board of Education addresses Social Media use by employees under Policy IFBG Internet Acceptable Use.
The following is included under Acceptable Communication Methods:
Social Media for Instructional Purposes — Any content staff members publish, pictures they post, or dialogue they maintain, whether in Facebook, Twitter, a blog, a discussion thread or other website should never compromise the professionalism, integrity and ethics in their role as a DCSS professional. A good question that staff members should ask themselves before posting or emailing a message is, “Would I mind if that information appeared on the front page of the local newspaper?” If the answer is “yes,” then do not post it. Email and social networking sites are very public places.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.