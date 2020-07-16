Hundreds of thousands of Georgians have renewed or obtained a licensing service without visiting a Department of Driver Services (DDS) customer service center since the COVID-19 Emergency was declared on March 14, according to a release Tuesday from DDS.
Using DDS Online Services and the free mobile app, DDS 2 GO, are the safest and most convenient options to take care of licensing and identification needs, according to the department.
Commissioner Spencer R. Moore said, “DDS has successfully processed over 411,576 online and mobile app transactions for March 14th through July 13th. We are very pleased that the numbers continue to grow which supports our COVID-19 safety efforts.”
Eligible customers who choose online services are able to continue to drive legally with the Online Receipt until the new license arrives in the mail. Not only does it limit public interaction, but most online issuance services qualify for a five dollar discount.
While the majority of drivers are eligible to use online services, there are a few exceptions. Anyone that is not Real ID compliant or customers new to the State must visit in person. DDS is constantly working to ensure efficient, safe and customer friendly options within the law.
Visiting a DDS center is different than it was pre-pandemic. DDS has implemented an appointment for most customer policy for in person service.
Those that make an appointment are safely assisted in a timely manner. In all centers, inside capacity is limited to the customer who needs service only, social distancing is practiced and customer capacity limits are enforced.
Customers are reminded that the safest and most efficient way to conduct driver license services is by using DDS Online Services at www.dds.georgia.gov or by downloading the free mobile app DDS 2 GO.
For the DDS response to COVID-19 plus complete driver education and issuance information, please visit www.dds.georgia.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.