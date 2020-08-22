Taxpayers have a few days left to file an appeal of the county’s assessed value of their property before next week’s deadline.
The state Department of Revenue extended the appeal deadline to Aug. 27 through an order from the Georgia Supreme Court because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the new order — which covers notices of assessment issued from March 14-July 13 of this year with the 45-day appeal period beginning on July 14 — the new deadline is Aug. 27.
Winston resident Roy Sparks, who does tax appeals professionally, said it is important for county homeowners to get their appeal in with a proposed property tax increase being voted on during Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.
The BOC has proposed an 18.45% property tax rate increase to make up for a shortfall in the current budget.
“It is very important that they appeal because the property value has gone up, and now you have a tax increase,” Sparks said. “Without an appeal it will hurt your pocketbook. An increase is an increase and you will have to pay more.”
Sparks said that the appeals process could take up to a year in the county.
“Douglas County is one of the slowest in the process,” Sparks said. “People need to file before the last day.”
During last week’s called BOC meeting, residents had an opportunity to voice their concerns about a proposed property tax rate hike. The BOC had originally advertised the proposed property tax hike at 32.96% for homeowners to meet a budget shortfall.
However, after making several cuts to the budget, including employee furlough days, it has been lowered to 18.45%.
The BOC will again listen to public comments during Wednesday’s 10 a.m. meeting before putting it to a vote.
