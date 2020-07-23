My senior year has been a blur. I honestly think the class of 2020 took our senior year for granted. I have had so many great mentors such as Luis Mercado my Spanish teacher at CCI, Nicole Rivers my audio visual teacher, and Keli Hornberger my math teacher. They have all taught so much and given me many valuable lessons.
I know I’m a better person and more prepared for life due to these lessons.
Listening to your Elders can help you prepare for life’s challenges so I highly recommend listening to them. I’m extremely sad that I wasn’t able to finish my senior year. The memories of high school will always be there.
Value your friendships, teachers, and family during this hard time. I’m truly excited to be heading to college this fall. It’s always darkest before the dawn. We can get through this hard time by following quarantine. I wish everyone well and stay safe.
This is Evan McCullough from CCI signing out.
