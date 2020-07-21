This has definitely been an unexpected and difficult time for not just me but for everyone. Due to the coronavirus pandemic ,schools are closing, businesses are shutting down, and people are stuck at home. It’s times like these that make me think of all the things that I might possibly get to miss out on as a senior in high school.
I am a student athlete at Chapel Hill High School, and this was supposed to be my senior year and my team’s year to bring home a girls state championship title for the fourth year in a row in track and field. Unfortunately, our season was cut short and that opportunity taken away. As a result, many student athletes and seniors missed out on their chance to compete and better their times in the different events in track and field.
As a senior, I have to miss out on my senior night, senior breakfast, senior walk on the last day of school, and countless other activities I wish I could take part in. It is fortunate however, that the school system has not completely canceled all activities that seniors wait our entire high school career to experience. Prom is not officially canceled but has been postponed until July and graduation is still a possibility, this depends on our ability to follow the guidelines placed by the CDC and other health officials.
Staying home, washing our hands, and staying six feet away from others is all we can do to slow the spread of the coronavirus and hopefully our lives will be back to normal. My parents along with my track coaches have definitely helped me stay positive during my time at home. Motivating me to keep my head up and focus on the future ahead and overall making me better as a person. Also, this situation has given me the opportunity to see things from a different perspective. This has allowed me an opportunity to spend more time with my family and to meditate on our lives as human beings and to see how we are all connected globally.
To all the younger classes, I hope this is an eye opener to what the world can really become, and how situations can easily change in life that we can’t control, but there are still great and good possibilities that exist in the midst of troubled times if you make the most of it.
Your years as a student are not over and be glad that the greatest moments are still in front of you, all it takes is patience and persistence. I have deeply missed all of my friends, coaches, and staff since our school year ended so abruptly and hope to see them all again soon.
I surely hope this quarantine will end soon and we all can enjoy the rest of this beautiful year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.