For as long as I can remember, the year 2020 has been this far-off, futuristic, year when everything was supposed to happen; graduation, college, adulthood. I would often find myself in disbelief that the environment I had grown so used to over the years would soon be a distant memory, but that shift came all too soon.
There is only one word I can use to accurately describe what I, and I believe the majority of my peers are feeling that this situation has caused the year 2020 to become: anticlimactic. There were field trips that were planned, proms that had been paid for, last games, school musicals, and talent shows on our calendars. Many of these events will go unattended. While I understand the purpose for the semester’s shortening, these feelings — that we have collectively lost something — aren’t easily abated.
I have found comfort in the actions of the teachers and faculty of AHS. It is refreshing in such a time of uncertainty to recieve not only messages of reassurance, but also those notifying updates on our current situation, as I have from several of my teachers. While the transition to online learning has been something of a struggle for all of us, I can honestly say that I look forward to my interactive online lessons. I appreciate seeing my teachers and classmates in a setting that provides the illusion of normalcy when nothing else seems to. In fact, I have found that adhering as much as possible to my usual schedule is the easiest way for me to remain productive.
In the vein of being appreciative, I have come to realize how lucky I am. There has never been, nor will there ever be, a time in my life when I have as much time as I do now; time to be with my family before I begin the next chapter of my life, time to become reinvested in pastimes long forgotten, time to be. We often find ourselves swept up in the fast paced, modern technology has made it so. We demand constant entertainment, constant immersion in something other than the lives that we’re living. I am so very thankful for this moment to press pause and remember to live.
