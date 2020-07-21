Over these many weeks spent at home, away from friends and normalcy, I have learned a great deal. When I left school on Friday, March 13, 2020, I fully expected to return in two weeks time. Little did I know that unremarkable Friday would be my last normal day of high school. Like many of my peers, I was blindsided, for a multitude of reasons.
Perhaps worst of all was what happened with the spring musical. This year, I was the backstage manager for our school’s production of Les Miserables. We were scheduled to have our last three performances on March 13, 14, and 15.
On March 13, we awaited news all day regarding our show. Late in the day, we were told that we would be allowed to complete our performances. Everyone was ecstatic. We performed that fateful Friday. On Saturday, however, two hours before our call time, we were told that we could no longer complete our Saturday and Sunday performances. The explanation was confusing and left everyone pretty broken up about it, most of all the seniors. The last show has always been a monumental event, and all of the seniors were very much looking forward to ending their musical/stage crew careers properly. Obviously, we did not get to do that. I fully understand that though not ideal, everything that was canceled was to ensure our safety. It was still very frustrating and disappointing.
Throughout these weeks, I’ve held out hope that this awful pandemic would end and I’d complete the school year in classrooms, and have the ability to say a final farewell to the friends I’ve made over these four years, whom I may never get to see again. However, countless times, that hope was crushed. I do not get to return to school. I won’t have beloved friends or teachers sign my yearbook. I do not get to perform my final band concert, which I’ve worked towards for months, and I do not get to participate in a final musical performance. Countless others around the world can feel this pain in some way or another. All that I’ve been able to do, along with dreaded digital learning, is wait.
I’ve waited anxiously for any sort of news: news on graduation, prom and baccalaureate. As much as I’ve tried not to, I’ve held onto a smidgen of optimism that my class would receive a celebratory closing and proper acknowledgment for our hard work. I have the benefit of writing this after learning from the superintendent and our principal that graduation is not canceled, nor is prom, baccalaureate, senior walk or breakfast. I am thankful for our teachers, principal, and superintendent for keeping us updated and reassured during this unprecedented moment. Though I still have many concerns, I am reassured that our school system has the senior class of 2020 in mind, and is determined to give us the recognition that we deserve.
I am additionally grateful for this time of reflection and anticipation of planning for my future. Although fear and anxiety are contagious, I have learned that hope and faith are a present and necessary force. This is what has kept me productive and positive in the midst of this dark storm. The learning environment has not been ideal, but I am pleased with how hard our wonderful teachers and administrators are working to ensure we finish out our curriculum. I am so appreciative for the time I have had with people, as well as the brief moments I have away from my family nowadays (love you Mom and Dad!). Although my senior year did not turn out as expected, I am blessed with “forever” memories that were made, along with laughs and tears shared over the past four years.
My hope is that everyone will come out of the other side of this crisis, whether it be weeks or months, stronger and more connected than ever before.
