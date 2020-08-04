Four Douglas County High football players are on the Sports Illustrated All-American Watch List, which was released last week.
In all, 1,000 players from across the nation have been listed as potential All-Americans, with 84 from the state making the watch list. Only Florida (142 players) and Texas (129) had more to make the watch list.
The Tigers four players on the list include defensive ends Jonathan Jefferson and Joshua Robinson in addition to wide receiver/defensive back Justin Franklin and defensive back Kani Walker.
Jefferson was recently named to the MaxPreps.com preseason all-state list.
The senior has verbally committed to sign with Georgia. Robinson has committed to Georgia Tech and Walker has pledged to sign with Louisville.
Franklin is uncommitted but has several Division I offers.
“This year, I have to go real hard,” Jefferson said. “It is great to get the recognition.”
Jefferson was a MaxPreps.com freshman All-American and has been a key to the Tigers defense the last three seasons.
Last season in 10 games, Jefferson had 77 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss and 15 sacks. In 30 high school games, the 6-foot-4, 255-pounder has 184 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 31 sacks.
Robinson came into his own last season as a first-year full-time starter.
In nine games in 2019, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound senior had 56 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and nine sacks.
Walker, a 6-2, 194-pounder, had 35 tackles and an interception with six pass breakups. On offense, he had 18 receptions for 143 yards.
Franklin was one of the most versatile players in the county. He played quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back for the Tigers.
Franklin rushed for 858 yards and passed for 921 yards. He also had 30 tackles and two interceptions.
“They all deserve the recognition,” Douglas County head coach Johnny White said. “They have done everything that we have asked. We are hoping for a big season out of all of them.”
