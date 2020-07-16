The Douglas County School System announced Thursday it will begin the 2020-21 school year entirely online, with a new start date of Aug. 17 — a week later than planned.
All students will learn remotely for the first nine weeks of school and at that point the situation will be re-evaluated to determine how to move forward, North said.
Just a few weeks ago, the school system had planned to give students the choice of in-person learning, all digital learning or a hybrid option. But with confirmed cases of COVID-19 spiking in Douglas County and across the state, North said the school board made the decision to start the year with all remote learning.
The number of confirmed cases in Douglas rose 25% in the seven days from July 8-15, from 1,230 to 1,545, and the number of deaths caused by the disease was up from 37 to 40 over that period.
Neighboring Cobb and Fulton counties announced this week they will also start the year with remote learning.
In an email to parents Thursday, Superintendent Trent North said the move came after consulting with Cobb & Douglas Public Health and "careful consideration of the health and safety of students and staff."
North said the extra week before school starts will give school staff an opportunity to "issue learning devices to students and prepare for digital lessons."
"Schools will work with parents to resolve internet access challenges. The COVID-19 situation will be evaluated after the first nine weeks of school and a decision will be made at that time of how to proceed for the following nine-week period," North wrote in the email.
North said the school system is authorized to make this independent decision based on the Executive Order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Graduation ceremonies for high schools in Douglas County will proceed as scheduled on July 21 and 22, North said. Graduations will be held outside with social distancing protocols in place.
Graduates are limited to two guests, and face coverings are strongly encouraged when social distancing is not possible, North said. He said it is optional for students to participate in graduation, and all ceremonies will be live-streamed.
"While we recognize the challenges remote learning will have on our families and community, the Board of Education members and I strongly believe that this is the right decision based on projections from several data platforms," North wrote. "Please know that the school system and our teachers are dedicated to providing a quality education for your children during these challenging times. As always, we appreciate the support of our parents and community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.