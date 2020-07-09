Douglasville author Dennis Medbury has written two books in an epic fantasy series, “Secrets of the Runestones” and “The Price of Vanity.” He is currently working on the third book in the series.
In March Medbury was named the recipient of a 2020 Book Excellence award for his fantasy novel “Secrets of the Runestones.”
But Medbury’s resumé of military history and day-job activities sounds almost 180-degrees from his novels.
In the Navy Medbury was an aviation structural mechanic, but he was injured while overseas, he said, and for his last two years he was moved to the hazardous materials program.
Now he’s a hazardous materials aviation safety inspector with the FAA and he travels to regional airports.
After his 14-year stint in the Navy Medbury suffered from PTSD. The PTSD led to problems with insomnia. Rather than using medications for it — he didn’t like how they made him feel — he eschewed that and instead decided to make up stories.
It helped a lot to relax him and was very effective. Inventing characters was something he’d done many years earlier with a friend, he explained in a recent phone conversation.
This would eventually lead to a decision to put his story on paper and he started writing.
He kept thinking about the story over an extended period and sometimes starting it all over if it had changed any, until finally about two years ago, it stopped changing, he said.
“And I thought, oh, well that’s how it’s meant to be then.”
Medbury is working now on what will be the third installment in the fantasy series.
He describes it as the type of story where the point of view changes with the chapters, and involves characters from different classes of people from upper class down to former slaves, and involves a variety of other characters including dwarfs, elves, and all of them from diverse backgrounds must somehow come together to stop a war that threatens world destruction.
Medbury says he devotes a lot of work to the world-building aspect in his stories.
“I got very into details. I devised a magic system and exactly how it works. I devised races, customs, traditions, even trade routes,” but he adds that some of that is for the reader while some is just for his own benefit to guide the narrative he’s crafting.
“I had the opportunity to review his manuscript and was amazed at his work, his character development, world building, plot structure, and depth of action didn’t appear as the work of a novice writer,” stated Medbury’s publisher Virginia Clark in a cover letter about her initial exposure to Medbury’s work two years ago.
Medbury has a Facebook page and an Amazon author page. Amazon is the best place to purchase his first two novels in the series, he said.
And there’s more good news for his current and future readers who may not want the saga to come to a close.
Medbury says the series won’t end with the book he’s working on now, but rather will only be the next installment in an ongoing series that may extend to two or even three more books.
In addition to his writing Medbury was also given high praises from Clark for tapping his creative side as a positive and constructive means for overcoming his PTSD and insomnia.
For more about Medbury and his novels visit Medbury’s profile posted at amazon.com/author.dennismedbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.